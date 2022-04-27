Evercore ISI Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,306.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,653.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,777.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.