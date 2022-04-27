Evercore ISI Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $220.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average of $215.57. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total value of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,721,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,021 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

