Eversource Energy (ES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.000-$4.170 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.00-$4.17 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ES opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

