EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -549.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

