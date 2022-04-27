Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.37. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Several research firms have commented on EVFM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

