Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of EVGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

