Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of EVOK opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.81.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
