Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

