Evolent Health (EVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVH stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.10. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,326 shares of company stock valued at $861,218 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 211.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

