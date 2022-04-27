Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $396,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.