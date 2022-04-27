Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $396,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

