Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $396,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.