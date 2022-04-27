Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $396,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

