Evotec (EVT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Evotec (ETR: EVT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/20/2022 – Evotec was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2022 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/13/2022 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/12/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/29/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/25/2022 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/3/2022 – Evotec was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/2/2022 – Evotec was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of EVT opened at €22.93 ($24.66) on Wednesday. Evotec SE has a one year low of €22.93 ($24.66) and a one year high of €45.83 ($49.28). The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.80.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

