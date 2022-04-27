Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,330,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,608,428.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,727. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.50.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

