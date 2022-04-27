Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of EXAS opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

