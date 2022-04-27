Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

