Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $300,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.