Excellon Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EXN opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.70 million.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

