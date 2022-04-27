Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Up 880.0% in April

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of EXEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Exeo Entertainment has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.
Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
