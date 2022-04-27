Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Up 880.0% in April

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of EXEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Exeo Entertainment has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

