eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. eXp World has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,433 shares of company stock worth $7,126,836. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of eXp World by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 53.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

