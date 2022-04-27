eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. eXp World has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,836 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eXp World by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in eXp World by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in eXp World by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

