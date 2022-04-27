Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

Expedia Group stock opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

