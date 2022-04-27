Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Get Expensify alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,142. Expensify has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.