Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS.

Shares of EXTR traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 120,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Extreme Networks by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

