Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.76 million.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

