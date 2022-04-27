F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

FFIV stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.36.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F5 stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

