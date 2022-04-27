F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.97.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average is $215.57.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 35.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
