F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.97.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average is $215.57.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 35.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

