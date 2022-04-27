F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Get F5 alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $255,936.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.