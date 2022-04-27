F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $255,936.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
