F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.57. F5 has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

