Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

