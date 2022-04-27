Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSLY opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Fastly has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.08.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

