Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Head-To-Head Review

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Celerity Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $354.33 million 5.64 -$222.70 million ($1.92) -8.66 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celerity Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fastly and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 2 8 0 1 2.00 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.58%.

Volatility and Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -2.81, meaning that its share price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -62.85% -19.14% -9.16% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, cloud optimizer, programmatic control, edge databases, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection and cloud, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API and ATO protection, account takeover protection, bot protection, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Celerity Solutions (Get Rating)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

