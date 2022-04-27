Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FATPW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,466. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
