Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FATE stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 51,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FATE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

