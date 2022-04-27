Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,624. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

