Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY22 guidance at €4.55-€4.75 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $205.79 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,334,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,864,000 after buying an additional 186,462 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,816,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.