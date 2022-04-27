Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 809.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 533,809 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 100.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferro has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

