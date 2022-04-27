FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,400. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

