FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,400. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
