Financial Contrast: China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) vs. General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Jo-Jo Drugstores and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Jo-Jo Drugstores N/A N/A N/A General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Jo-Jo Drugstores and General Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Jo-Jo Drugstores $133.13 million 0.05 -$8.12 million ($2.40) -0.85 General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.24 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements, as well as sells products through third-party platforms. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2021, it had 109 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as 4 drugstores. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.