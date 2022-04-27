Financial Contrast: Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) versus Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Amryt Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Amryt Pharma -8.17% 4.07% 1.13%

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amryt Pharma has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Amryt Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 5.50 -$17.63 million N/A N/A Amryt Pharma $222.54 million 2.43 -$18.17 million ($0.13) -65.15

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amryt Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Amryt Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amryt Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Amryt Pharma has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Amryt Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Amryt Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amryt Pharma beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder. Its development candidates include Oleogel-S10 for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults; and AP103, a pre-clinical gene therapy for patients with dystrophic EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

