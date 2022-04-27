Financial Review: Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) vs. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

This table compares Land Securities Group and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group -45.15% -53.38% -19.18%

This table compares Land Securities Group and Fangdd Network Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $830.75 million 9.05 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $355.26 million 0.05 -$33.76 million ($1.25) -0.20

Fangdd Network Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Land Securities Group and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Land Securities Group beats Fangdd Network Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

About Fangdd Network Group (Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents. It also operates Fangduoduo, which offers primary and secondary listings, vacation properties, and real estate market news and pricing information services; Property Cloud, a SaaS solution for real estate developers for listing properties, publishing commission rates, and setting other terms in connection with the sale; and www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities. The company offers core management system, which enables agencies and agents to perform their daily operation, such as managing listings, serving real estate buyers, and cooperating with other marketplace participants; online shops that enable agents to reach, connect, and engage with a range of real estate buyers and sellers, which integrates their online and offline operations with its management system; and agent verification and ranking systems. It also provides real estate information solutions, which offers real-estate related information to agents, consisting of property and neighborhood information, transaction history, data, and other market insights; online sales and marketing solutions; and online education systems. As of December 31, 2020, its marketplace had approximately 1.6 million real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.