Financial Survey: Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) versus John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY)

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Rating) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lingo Media alerts:

This table compares Lingo Media and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lingo Media 30.39% 38.35% 29.60% John Wiley & Sons 7.06% 18.61% 6.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lingo Media and John Wiley & Sons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lingo Media 0 0 0 0 N/A John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lingo Media has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lingo Media and John Wiley & Sons’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lingo Media $1.57 million 1.44 $830,000.00 $0.01 6.39 John Wiley & Sons $1.94 billion 1.47 $148.26 million $2.59 19.72

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Lingo Media. Lingo Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Lingo Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lingo Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 784 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology English language learning, training, and assessment solutions, such as web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools, and multi-platform applications. It offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, and Master and business. This segment also markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, Websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and mthree talent placement services for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lingo Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingo Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.