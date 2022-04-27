First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.
NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
