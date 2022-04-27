First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.