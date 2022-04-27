First Bank to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $263.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

