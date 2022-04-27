First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Busey updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52 EPS.
NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 7,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.
