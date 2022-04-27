First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.06 million.

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 329,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,649. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Busey by 102.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

