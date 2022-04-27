First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18. First Capital has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of -0.01.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

