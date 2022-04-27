First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

