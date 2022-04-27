First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.19.

TSE FCR.UN traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.23. The company had a trading volume of 270,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,396. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.11. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.07.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

