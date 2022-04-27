First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,478. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCF. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.