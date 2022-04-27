First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%.
FCBC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $36.73.
In other news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.