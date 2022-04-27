First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%.

FCBC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

